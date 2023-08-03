Vancouver, Montreal to host NBA pre-season contests in ninth NBA Canada Series

Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) shoots over Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles (41) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Vancouver and Montreal will be hosting NBA pre-season games come October in the ninth NBA Canada Series.The Raptors will be taking on the Sacramento at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Oct. 8. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Randall Benton