PSG player Aminata Diallo arrested after attack on teammate

FILE - PSG's Aminata Diallo warms up prior to their Women's Champions League soccer match between Paris-Saint-Germain and Sankt Polten at Jean Bouin stadium in Paris, France, on Sept. 27, 2018. Paris Saint-Germain says that midfielder Aminata Diallo has been taken into police custody following an attack on other players from the women’s team. PSG said in a statement that the 26-year-old Diallo was arrested on Wednesday morning by Versailles police following the attack that took place last Thursday evening. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)