Petr Klima, who scored triple OT goal in 1990 Stanley Cup final, dead at 58

Edmonton Oilers' goalie Bill Ranford, centre and Petr Klima (85), right, celebrate their overtime win to sweep the NHL playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., Tuesday, April 25, 1990. Klima, whose triple-overtime goal against Boston in Game 1 of the 1990 NHL final ended the longest game in Stanley Cup final history, has died at 58. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Bob Galbraith