Petr Klima, who scored triple OT goal in 1990 Stanley Cup final, dead at 58

EDMONTON - Petr Klima, whose triple-overtime goal against Boston in Game 1 of the 1990 NHL final ended the longest game in Stanley Cup final history, has died at 58.
The Oilers confirmed Klima's death on their Twitter account. A cause of death was not given.
Klima scored 28 goals in 95 career NHL playoff games, with the most memorable coming in the '90 Cup final.
The Oilers had squandered a 2-0 lead in Game 1 after star Bruins defenceman Ray Bourque scored two goals in the third period.
Klima, who had been benched for much of the game by Oilers coach John Muckler, scored on just his second shift of overtime, slipping the puck past Bruins goaltender Andy Moog at 15:13 of the third extra period.
Edmonton rode the extra-time win, which also was delayed for 26 minutes because of a power outage at Boston Garden, to a five-game series win over Boston for their fifth and most recent Stanley Cup title
Klima's death came 11 days before the 23rd anniversary of his legendary goal.
The Czech native had 573 points (313 goals, 260 assists) in 786 games for Detroit, Edmonton, the Tampa Bay Lightning, Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins and 24 playoff assists to go with his 28 goals.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 4, 2023.