Canada captures historic bronze in world gymnastics champs, securing Olympic berth

Canada's Laurie Denommee competes on the floor exercise at the Women's Team Final during the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Denommee, Ellie Black, Denelle Pedrick, Emma Spence and Sydney Turner won bronze in the team event to secure a berth at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It's Canada's first ever world medal in the team event. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Thanassis Stavrakis

 SDV

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom - Canada has made history at the world artistic gymnastics championships.

Three-time Olympian Ellie Black, Laurie Denommee, Denelle Pedrick, Emma Spence and Sydney Turner won bronze in the team event to secure a berth in that event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It's Canada's first ever world medal in the team event.

The Canadians scored 160.563 points en route to bronze. The United States won gold with 166.564, while Britain claimed the silver (163.363).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2022.

