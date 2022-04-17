Sunday's Scoreboard
NHL
Florida 6, Detroit 1
Buffalo 5, Philadelphia 3
Minnesota 5, San Jose 4 (OT)
St. Louis 8, Nashville 3
Toronto 4, N.Y. Islanders 2
Anaheim 6, Columbus 4
---
AHL
Rockford 5, Manitoba 1
Providence 1, Hershey 0
---
NBA Playoffs
First Round
Miami 115, Atlanta 91
Boston 115, Brooklyn 114
Milwaukee 93, Chicago 86
Phoenix 110, New Orleans 99
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 0
Boston 8, Minnesota 1
Toronto 4, Oakland 3
Detroit (Alexander 0-0) at Kansas City (Hernandez 0-0), ppd.
Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 3
L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3
Seattle 7, Houston 2
National League
Pittsburgh 5, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Arizona 0
Philadelphia 11, Miami 3
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 5
Chicago Cubs 6, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 9, Cincinnati 1
San Diego 2, Atlanta 1
Interleague
San Francisco 8, Cleveland 1
---
MLS
New York City FC 6, Real Salt Lake 0
Los Angeles FC 3, Sporting Kansas City 1
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2022.