Andre De Grasse wins 100 at Prefontaine Classic with wind-aided 9.74 time

Andre De Grasse, of Canada, celebrates as he wins the gold medal in the final of the men's 200-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. De Grasse won the men's 100m race at the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon today. The Markham, Ont. native recorded a blistering wind-aided time of 9.74 seconds. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Francisco Seco