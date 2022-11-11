Highlight-reel goal by Adriana Leon lifts Canada women past Brazil in soccer friendly

Canada's Christine Sinclair, left, is congratulated by teammate Ashley Lawrence after scoring her side's opening goal against Trinidad and Tobago during a CONCACAF Women's Championship soccer match in Monterrey, Mexico, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Seventh-ranked Canada renews its rivalry with No. 9 Brazil on Friday in the first of two women's soccer friendlies. Captain Sinclair and Lawrence are back after missing October friendlies against Argentina and Morocco. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Fernando Llano