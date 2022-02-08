CP NewsAlert: Canada's O'Dine takes the bronze medal in women's snowboard cross NewsAlert: O’Dine wins bronze in snowboard cross Feb 8, 2022 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BEIJING - Canada's Meryeta O’Dine has won bronze in the women's snowboard cross at the Beijing Olympics.More to come. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sports Meryeta O'dine Bronze Medal Snowboard Sport Olympics Cross Beijing Canada Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSoccer club suspends 10-year-old player for three yearsCold case finally closedNo need to fly to Vegas to get marriedMarina operator speaks outCar torched outside Penticton homeless shelterHouse arrest for child porn collectorNew BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon soars to victoryHero police dog takes down suspectOttawa mayor declares state of emergency as police crackdown on convoy suppliesTroublesome take-down at Penticton encampment Images Videos Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News CP NewsAlert: Canada's O'Dine takes the bronze medal in women's snowboard cross Miller puts up two points as Vancouver Canucks crush Arizona Coyotes 5-1 Canada watching closely as Olympic medals in team figure skating delayed by legal issue Scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 Karlsson, Smith notch goal and assist as Knights beat Oilers 4-0 CP NewsAlert: Amber Alert issued for three-year-old girl from Barrie, Ont.