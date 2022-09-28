Feds tell Canadian hockey players with KHL teams in Russia, Belarus to get out

Kunlun Red Star's Ethan Werek, center, fights for the puck with Amur's Alexander Gorshkov, left, and Amur's Alexander Sharov, right, during the Kontinental Hockey League ice hockey match between Kunlun Red Star Beijing and Amur Khabarovsk in Mytishchi, just outside Moscow, Russia, on November 15, 2021. Canadians continue to play hockey for Kontinental Hockey League teams in Russia and Belarus despite the Canadian government’s warning to get out of those countries. The 48 Canadian players currently on KHL club rosters this season is the most from any country outside Russia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Alexander Zemlianichenko