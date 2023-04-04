iGO reports robust first year for Ontario's open sports-betting market

Ottawa Senators goaltender Mads Sogaard (40) watches the puck rebound away after making a save in front of Toronto Maple Leafs centre Zach Aston-Reese (12) during first period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, on Saturday, April 1, 2023. It’s been quite an opening year for Ontario’s fledgling open sports-betting market.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

 JDT

TORONTO - It's been quite an opening year for Ontario's fledgling open sports-betting market.

iGaming Ontario announced Tuesday — the Ontario market's first anniversary — the province delivered about $35.6 billion in total wagers and approximately $1.4 billion in total gaming revenue.

It added that placed the province among North America's top five igaming jurisdictions.

Last April, Ontario was the first Canadian province to launch an open, regulated igaming market.

Since then, iGo said there've been over 1.6 million active player accounts on websites run by more than 40 operators that have agreements with iGaming Ontario.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you