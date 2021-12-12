CALGARY - The Canadian junior men's hockey team for the IIHF world under-20 men's championship Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., with hometown, club team and league.
Goaltenders
Brett Brochu, Belle River, Ont., London Knights (OHL); Sebastian Cossa, Fort McMurray, Alta., Edmonton Oilers Kings (WHL); Dylan Garand, Victoria, Kamloops Blazers (WHL).
Defencemen
Lukas Cormier, Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, N.B., Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL); Kaiden Guhle, Sherwood Park, Alta., Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL); Carson Lambos, Winnipeg, Winnipeg Ice (WHL); Ryan O'Rourke, Bowmanville, Ont., Soo Greyhounds (OHL); Owen Power, Mississauga, Ont., University of Michigan (Big Ten); Donovan Sebrango, Kingston, Ont., Grand Rapids Griffins (AHL); Ronan Seeley, Olds, Alta., Everett Silvertips (WHL), Olen Zellweger, Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Everett Silvertips (WHL).
Forwards
Connor Bedard, North Vancouver, B.C., Regina Pats (WHL); Xavier Bourgault, L'Islet, Que., Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL); Mavrik Bourque, Plessisville, Que., Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL); Will Cuylle, Toronto, Windsor Spitfires (OHL); Elliot Desnoyers, Mount Pearl, N.L., Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL); Ridly Greig, Lethbridge, Alta., Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL); Kent Johnson, Port Moody, B.C., University of Michigan (Big Ten); Dylan Guenther, Edmonton, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL); Mason McTavish, Carp, Ont., Peterborough Petes (OHL); Jake Neighbours, Airdrie, Alta., Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL); Cole Perfetti, Whitby, Ont., Manitoba Moose (AHL); Justin Sourdif, Surrey, B.C., Vancouver Giants (WHL); Logan Stankoven, Kamloops, B.C., Kamloops Blazers (WHL); Shane Wright, Burlington, Ont., Kingston Frontenacs (OHL).
Head coach: Dave Cameron, Kinkora, P.E.I., Ottawa 67's (OHL).
Assistant coaches: Michael Dyck, Lethbridge, Alta., Vancouver Giants (WHL); Louis Robitaille, Montreal, Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL); Dennis Williams, Stratford, Ont., Everett Silvertips (WHL), Olivier Michaud, Beloeil, Que., Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2021.