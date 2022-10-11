Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned.
The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week.
Here are some reactions from across Canada on the leadership change at Hockey Canada:
"If the heritage committee had not gone as badly as it did last week for Hockey Canada, I don't think this would have happened. This wasn't their intention going into the meeting. Their intent on the way to the meeting was to tell everybody that the media was all wrong and they were being scapegoated and they were fine. And, and I think that then the meeting and everything that followed from it has led to this." — Liberal MP Anthony Housefather, who sits on the Heritage Committee
"After months of pressure from MPs, sponsors, the media and the general public, the leadership at Hockey Canada has now accepted the evidence. The inquiries will now follow their course and we will continue to demand an independent inquiry to shed some light on the dated and opaque management of Hockey Canada and force a real examination of its practices." — Bloc Québécois MP Sebastien Lemire, who sits on the Heritage Committee
"I think the weight of all of the decisions taken by sponsors, by provincial federations, and the reaction of the general public sent a very clear, unmistakable signal to the leadership of Hockey Canada. That is important, although the federal government needs to step up now. The federal government has basically had hands off attitude on Hockey Canada up until just a few months ago." — NDP MP Peter Julian, who sits on the Heritage Committee
"The Ontario Hockey Federation recognizes the changes made by Hockey Canada and believes this is a good first step in addressing the challenges ahead. This is an incredibly important juncture in our game’s history, and it cannot be understated that trust needs to be rebuilt with Canadians — on and off the ice." — Ontario Hockey Federation statement
"This development, which seemed inevitable to us, will permit the organization to take a new look on the challenges that need to be overcome. Now, it is essential for us that future administrators take concrete actions to effectuate in-depth change with regards to respect, integrity and culture. We will be active in proposing solutions and attentive toward the next steps, and we will represent the interests of our players, parents, volunteers and participants." — Hockey Quebec statement
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2022.