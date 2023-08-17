Raptors set to open NBA regular season at home versus Timberwolves in October

Fans watch the Toronto Raptors play against the Chicago Bulls during NBA action outside at a tailgate in the square outside Scotiabank Centre, in Toronto on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. Toronto will open its season at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 25. It’s the 12th straight season the Raptors open will open the regular season at Scotiabank Arena. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey