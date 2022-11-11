France dominates Canada women to win bronze medal at Rugby World Cup

Elissa Alarie of Canada runs at the defence during the women's rugby World Cup semifinal between Canada and England at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Canada has turned heads with its performance at the Rugby World Cup. Now the third-ranked Canada women look to turn that respect into a bronze medal when they take on No. 4 France for third place. Both teams are looking to bounce back from the disappointment of losing close semifinals last weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP