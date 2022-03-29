NHL general managers discuss playoff salary cap at meetings: 'A healthy discussion'

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov hoists the Stanley Cup after the team defeated the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. After his Tampa Bay Lightning hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second straight season, the star winger sported a t-shirt with the slogan "$18M Over the Cap" in response to criticism the team had unfairly gamed the NHL system.. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)