Saturday's Games
World Junior Hockey Championship
Preliminary Round
At Halifax
Canada 5 Sweden 1
Czechia 8 Germany 1
At Moncton, N.B.
Switzerland 4 Slovakia 3 (SO)
United States 6 Finland 2
---
NHL
Calgary 3 Vancouver 2
Winnipeg 2 Edmonton 1
Toronto 6 Colorado 2
Washington 9 Montreal 2
Detroit 4 Ottawa 2
Buffalo 4 Boston 3 (OT)
Columbus 4 Chicago 1
Vegas 5 Nashville 4 (OT)
Philadelphia 4 Los Angeles 2
Tampa Bay 5 Arizona 3
Minnesota 5 St. Louis 2
Dallas 5 San Jose 2
---
AHL
Calgary 3 Ontario 1
Rochester 3 Toronto 2
Abbotsford 5 Manitoba 2
Utica 4 Belleville 3 (OT)
Charlotte 3 Cleveland 2
Rockford 6 Chicago 2
Providence 4 Hershey 3
Springfield 2 Hartford 1 (SO)
Coachella Valley 4 San Jose 1
Milwaukee 4 Grand Rapids 2
WB/Scranton 4 Lehigh Valley 1
Texas 4 Tucson 1
--
NBA
Indiana 131 L.A. Clippers 130
Brooklyn 123 Charlotte 106
Cleveland 103 Chicago 102
Dallas 126 San Antonio 125
New York 108 Houston 88
Detroit 116 Minnesota 104
Memphis 116 New Orleans 101
Philadelphia 115 Oklahoma City 96
Miami 126 Utah 123
---
US College Football Playoff Semifinals
Peach Bowl at Atlanta
Georgia 42 Ohio State 41
Fiesta Bowl at Glendale, Ariz.
TCU 51 Michigan 45
Music City Bowl at Nashville
Iowa 21 Kentucky 0
Sugar Bowl at New Orleans
Alabama 45 Kansas State 20
---