Canadian Tajon Buchanan continues remarkable rise with MLS all-star selection

Canadian Tajon Buchanan of the New England Revolution wears his MLS jersey in an undated handout photo. The 22-year-old winger from Brampton, Ont., who plays for the New England Revolution, was one of two picks by commissioner Don Garber for the Aug. 25 all-star game against a Mexican league all-star side at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Major League Soccer, *MANDATORY CREDIT*