Rick Jeanneret's legacy as the voice of the Sabres will continue on following his death at 81

FILE - Rick Jeanneret helps salute the crowd before an NHL hockey game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Winnipeg Jets in Buffalo, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2011. Jeanneret, who will always be regarded as the voice of the Sabres after a 51-year broadcasting career and as the Hockey Hall of Fame’s 2012 Foster Hewitt Award recipient, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. He was was 81. The Sabres released a statement from Jeanneret’s family saying he died with his family by his side following a two-year battle with multi-organ failure. (AP Photo/David Duprey, File)