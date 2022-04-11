Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin (71) plays against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville's Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL's department of player safety announced the suspension after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)