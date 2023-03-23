Young Brighton goalkeeper enjoying first taste of camp with Canadian national team

Tom McGill left Canada for England as a boy but kept coming back to see his father and family. Now the 22-year-old, who is the third-string goalkeeper at English Premier League side Brighton, is proud and happy to be in camp with Canada ahead of CONCACAF Nations League games against Curacao and Honduras. McGill is shown at the Men's National Team Training Session in Fort Lauderdale, FL., March 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canada Soccer