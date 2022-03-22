Catchers work to develop rapport with new Blue Jays pitchers Gausman and Kikuchi

Toronto Blue Jays catchers Reese McGuire, left, and Danny Jansen watch the action during a spring training workout Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Dunedin, Fla. Before newly signed free agents Kevin Gausman and Yusei Kikuchi arrived at Blue Jays spring training, Toronto catchers Danny Jansen, Reese McGuire and Alejandro Kirk were already reviewing video of the pitchers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor