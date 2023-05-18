'Watch out': Alouettes' Stanback ready to showcase talents after last year's injury

Montreal Alouettes running back William Stanback (31) runs with the ball during second half CFL football action against the Ottawa Redblacks in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Coming off a 2021 season where he led the CFL with 1,176 rushing yards over 12 games and won the CFL East Division’s Most Outstanding Player award, Stanback’s hopes of building on that campaign were quickly cut short by injury in 2022 — something he’s eager to make up for in 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang