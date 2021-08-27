Elks extend isolation period to 10 days, team's COVID-19 case count remains at 14

The Edmonton Eskimos unveil their new name and logo, the Edmonton Elks, at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Tuesday, June 1, 2021. The Elks are extending the team's isolation period from seven to 10 days but are reporting no new COVID-19 cases for the first time since last weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

 JF

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks are extending the team's isolation period from seven to 10 days but are reporting no new COVID-19 cases for the first time since last weekend.

Fourteen players have tested positive since the CFL team returned home after a victory over the B.C. Lions on Aug. 19.

The Elks say that all tier-one players, coaches and staff will continue to receive daily PCR tests and remain at home in isolation through Tuesday.

The team plans to return to club facilities for in-person activities on Wednesday.

The Elks are scheduled to return to action on Sept. 6 in Calgary.

Edmonton's scheduled game in Toronto this week was postponed by the league.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.