Auger-Aliassime drops two tiebreakers in quarterfinal loss to Hurkacz in Halle

Felix Auger-Aliassime from Canada serves the ball to Marcos Giron from United States during their match at the ATP tennis tournament in Halle, Germany, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Auger-Aliassime is out of the tournament after a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4) loss to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in Friday's quarterfinals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Friso Gentsch-dpa via AP