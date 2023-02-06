Jesse Marsch fired by Leeds after a year in charge

Leeds United's head coach Jesse Marsch looks on prior to the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

 MC

LEEDS, England (AP) — American coach Jesse Marsch was fired by Leeds on Monday after nearly a year in charge of the Premier League team.

Leeds hasn't won any of its last seven games in the league and has dropped into 17th place in the 20-team division, only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Marsch's last game was a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, after which he said there was a belief inside the club that results would improve.

The 49-year-old Marsch was hired in February last year as a replacement for Marcelo Bielsa, who was manager for 3 1/2 years and got Leeds promoted to the Premier League after an absence of 16 years.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you