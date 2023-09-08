Friday's Games
CFL
Hamilton 27 Ottawa 24
---
MLB
American League
Toronto 5 Kansas City 4
Chicago White Sox 6 Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 7 Seattle 4
Baltimore 11 Boston 2
Oakland 6 Texas 3
Cleveland 6 L.A. Angels 3
National League
Arizona 1 Chicago Cubs 0
Atlanta 8 Pittsburgh 2
Miami 3 Philadelphia 2
St. Louis 9 Cincinnati 4
L.A. Dodgers 8 Washington 5
San Francisco 9 Colorado 8
Interleague
Milwaukee 8 N.Y. Yankees 2
Minnesota 5 N.Y. Mets 2
San Diego 11 Houston 2
---
FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup
Semifinals
At Manila, Philippines
Serbia 95, Canada 86
Germany 113 U.S. 111
---
