Saturday's Scores
NHL
N.Y. Islanders 2 St. Louis 1
Philadelphia 4 Chicago 3
Arizona 8 Ottawa 5
Florida 6 Detroit 2
Washington 5 Seattle 2
Vancouver 6 Toronto 4
Montreal 5 Edmonton 2
Boston 5 Columbus 4 (SO)
Nashville 8 San Jose 0
Calgary 4 Colorado 3
---
AHL
Laval 3 Abbotsford 0
Manitoba 5 Rockford 3
Belleville 6 Rochester 5
Bridgeport 4 WB/Scranton 2
Cleveland 4 Toronto 2
Grand Rapids 3 Iowa 0
Utica 5 Syracuse 2
Charlotte 5 Lehigh Valley 2
Providence 5 Springfield 1
Hartford 3 Hershey 1
Chicago 2 Texas 1
Ontario 6 Henderson 3
Stockton 4 San Jose 3 (OT)
Colorado 4 San Diego 1
Bakersfield 4 Tucson 0
---
NBA
Dallas 114 Sacramento 113
Charlotte 123 San Antonio 117
Memphis 124 Orlando 96
Miami 99 Philadelphia 82
Minnesota 135 Portland 121
L.A. Lakers 124 Golden State 116
---
MLS
New England 1 FC Dallas 0
New York 4 Toronto FC 1
Sporting Kansas City 1 Houston 0
Philadelphia 2 CF Montreal 1
Columbus 3 San Jose 3
D.C. United 1 Cincinnati 0
Orlando City 0 Chicago 0
Nashville 1 Minnesota 1
Colorado 3 Atlanta 0
Real Salt Lake 1 Seattle 0
New York City FC 0 Vancouver 0
LA Galaxy 1 Charlotte FC 0
---
NLL
Halifax 14 Vancouver 12
Toronto 12 New York 9
Buffalo 12 Albany 11 (OT)
Fort Worth 17 Saskatchewan 16 (OT)
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2022.