Saturday's Scores

NHL

N.Y. Islanders 2 St. Louis 1

Philadelphia 4 Chicago 3

Arizona 8 Ottawa 5

Florida 6 Detroit 2

Washington 5 Seattle 2

Vancouver 6 Toronto 4

Montreal 5 Edmonton 2

Boston 5 Columbus 4 (SO)

Nashville 8 San Jose 0

Calgary 4 Colorado 3

---

AHL

Laval 3 Abbotsford 0

Manitoba 5 Rockford 3

Belleville 6 Rochester 5

Bridgeport 4 WB/Scranton 2

Cleveland 4 Toronto 2

Grand Rapids 3 Iowa 0

Utica 5 Syracuse 2

Charlotte 5 Lehigh Valley 2

Providence 5 Springfield 1

Hartford 3 Hershey 1

Chicago 2 Texas 1

Ontario 6 Henderson 3

Stockton 4 San Jose 3 (OT)

Colorado 4 San Diego 1

Bakersfield 4 Tucson 0

---

NBA

Dallas 114 Sacramento 113

Charlotte 123 San Antonio 117

Memphis 124 Orlando 96

Miami 99 Philadelphia 82

Minnesota 135 Portland 121

L.A. Lakers 124 Golden State 116

---

MLS

New England 1 FC Dallas 0

New York 4 Toronto FC 1

Sporting Kansas City 1 Houston 0

Philadelphia 2 CF Montreal 1

Columbus 3 San Jose 3

D.C. United 1 Cincinnati 0

Orlando City 0 Chicago 0

Nashville 1 Minnesota 1

Colorado 3 Atlanta 0

Real Salt Lake 1 Seattle 0

New York City FC 0 Vancouver 0

LA Galaxy 1 Charlotte FC 0

---

NLL

Halifax 14 Vancouver 12

Toronto 12 New York 9

Buffalo 12 Albany 11 (OT)

Fort Worth 17 Saskatchewan 16 (OT)

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.