10-year-old skateboarding phenom from Calgary to compete at X-Games

Skateboarding is more than just a way of life for Reese Nelson, it's all she's ever known. The 10-year-old from Calgary, shown in a handout photo, can't remember when she first started skating or when she first dropped into a halfpipe, it was just an organic part of her life. She'll be competing in the women's vert at the upcoming X-Games, a competition that hasn't been held at the summer action sports spectacular since 2010, three years before Nelson was born. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-X-Games-Dave Swift **MANDATORY CREDIT**