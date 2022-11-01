Dickenson to return as Riders head coach despite disastrous 2022 season

Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson looks downwards during the first half of CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders in Regina on Oct. 22, 2022. Dickenson will return to helm the Roughriders for a fifth straight season, but several members of his coaching staff are paying the price after the team spiralled out of the playoffs following a season-ending seven-game losing streak. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu