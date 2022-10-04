Vancouver Whitecaps hand CEO Axel Schuster four-year contract extension

VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Whitecaps have given CEO and sporting director Axel Schuster a four-year contract extension.
Schuster has been with the club since November 2019 and has guided the 'Caps through a tumultuous period that saw the team relocate three times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and deal with allegations of sexual misconduct against two former coaches.
Schuster opted to fire head coach Marc Dos Santos in August 2021 and replace him with Vanni Sartini, who previously served as the club's "director of methodology."
The 'Caps went 7-2-5 under Sartini and made the 2021 playoffs, marking the club's first post-season appearance in four years. Vancouver signed the Italian coach to a two-year deal in November.
The Whitecaps (12-14-7) have struggled at times this season, but the team can get back to the playoffs with a road win over Minnesota United Sunday.
Schuster, who hails from Cologne, Germany, said in a release Tuesday that he's honoured and grateful to continue working for the 'Caps, and is looking to "build something great on and off the pitch."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2022.