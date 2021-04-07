Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez eliminated in second round of Volvo Car Open

Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada returns a shot to Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic in round 1 of the Rogers Cup women's tennis tournament in Toronto, Monday August 5, 2019. Fernandez is out of the Volvo Car Open after losing 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in the second round on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch