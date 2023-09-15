Veteran defensive lineman Ja'Gared Davis returns to Ticats lineup versus Bombers

Hamilton Tiger Cats defensive end Ja'Gared Davis will dress Saturday for Hamilton's home game versus the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (10-3). Davis (56) smiles as he shakes hands with Montreal Alouettes defensive back Ciante Evans (4) who just made an interception during first half CFL football game action in Hamilton, Ont. on Friday, June 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power