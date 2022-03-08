BEIJING - Bracebridge, Ont., native Collin Cameron won a bronze in the men's sprint sitting para cross-country skiing race at the 2022 Beijing Paralympics.

Cameron won the medal racing at a time of two minutes 46.3 seconds.

It was the second bronze medal the 33-year-old earned at the 2022 Paralympics.

He previously won a bronze in the men's long distance sitting para cross-country skiing race.

It's the fifth Paralympic medal that Cameron has earned in his career.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2022.

