DeJong takes over shortstop as Blue Jays all-star Bichette put on 10-day injured list

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) is helped off the field by Blue Jays manager John Schneider (14) and first base coach Mark Budzinski (53) after taking an injury during fourth inning American League MLB baseball action against the Baltimore Orioles in Toronto on Monday, July 31, 2023. Bichette has been placed on the Jays 10-day injured list. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette