Canada's Stephen Ames wins Champions Tour event, Mike Weir second

DES MOINES, Iowa - Stephen Ames edged fellow Canadian Mike Weir by one stroke to win the Champions Tour's Principal Charity Classic.
Ames, from Calgary, shot a final round of 5-under 67 to move up eight spots into first at 12 under.
Weir, from Bright's Grove, Ont., shot a third round of 3-under 69 to move from a fifth-place tie into second at 11 under.
Tim Herron, the second-round leader, struggled with a 4-over 76 to drop into a tie for third, two strokes back of Ames.
It was the second career Champions Tour win for Ames, and his first since 2017.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2021.