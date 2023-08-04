VANCOUVER - Saskatchewan and Quebec will both receive gold medals and be deemed co-champions following the cancellation of their 2023 Football Canada Cup championship game.
The two teams were slated to meet in the tournament final July 16 in Edmonton.
However, the game was cancelled due to poor air quality the result of wildfires in the region.
"While this is not the ideal conclusion to a national championship, we want to recognize the achievements of the athletes first and foremost," Football Canada president Jim Mullin said in a statement. "In my many conversations with parents and coaches who have sacrificed money and time to support the aspirations of these athletes, it's clear that we need to celebrate their achievements rather than declare these games a no contest."
The third-place contest between Ontario and Alberta also wasn't played because of the poor air quality. Both teams will be awarded bronze medals.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2023.