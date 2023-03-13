Bichette has two homers and four RBIs, leads Jays to 13-3 exhibition rout of Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette greeted by teammates in the dugout after scoring against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning of their spring training game in Dunedin, Fla., Sunday, March 5, 2023. Bichette hit two homers and drove in four runs, Andres Sosa added a three-run shot and the Toronto Blue Jays thumped the Boston Red Sox 16-3 in spring training baseball action Monday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill