Forge FC signs veteran Canadian defender Ashtone Morgan to new contract

Forge FC's Ashtone Morgan (3) leaps for the ball during first half Canadian Premier League finals soccer action against the Atletico Ottawa in Ottawa on October 30, 2022. Forge FC has signed veteran Canadian defender Ashtone Morgan to a new contract. The 31-year-old fullback was a regular in the Forge's backline last season when the Hamilton side dispatched Atletico Ottawa 2-0 to win the Canadian Premier League title. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang