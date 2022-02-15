Forge FC takes on Mexico powerhouse Cruz Azul to open CONCACAF Champions League play

Forge FC fans fill the stands before Canadian Premier League championship game action against Pacific FC at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont., Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. No stranger to facing CONCACAF opposition, Forge FC steps it up a notch when it takes on Mexico's Cruz Azul at Tim Hortons Field. The round-of-16 game marks Forge's debut in the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League, the elite club competition in the confederation covering North and Central America and the Caribbean. THE CANADIAN PRESS/NICK IWANYSHYN