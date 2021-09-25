Dominican boxer hospitalized, 'responsive' after brutal KO

Britain's Callum Smith, left, knocks down Dominican Republic's Lenin Castillo during their Light-Heavyweight contest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Castillo was taken to hospital after being carried out of the ring on a stretcher following a devastating knockout by British opponent Callum Smith. Event promoter Eddie Hearn says the 33-year-old Castillo was “responsive” after needing treatment by medical staff in the ring at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in one of the fights on the undercard of the world heavyweight title bout between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. Castillo’s legs appeared to spasm after he hit the canvas and referee Bob Williams quickly called off the fight in the second round.(Nick Potts/PA via AP)