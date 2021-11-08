Blue Jays sluggers Guerrero Jr, Semien named MVP finalists with two-way sensation Ohtani

FILE - Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani watches the path of his solo home run against the Seattle Mariners in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Seattle. Two-way sensation Ohtani is a finalist for American League MVP in voting by the Baseball Writers Association of America. The BBWAA revealed finalists for AL and NL MVPs, Cy Young Awards, Rookies of the Year and Managers of the Year on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The winners — decided on ballots sent at the end of the regular season — will be revealed next week. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)