Grubauer, Draisaitl, Ehlers named NHL's three stars of the week

Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl (29), of Germany, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) celebrate Draisaitl's goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer, Oilers Draisaitl and Winnipeg Jets winger Nikolaj Ehlers are the NHL's three stars of the week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck