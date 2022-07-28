Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

Former Utah Jazz forward Juancho Hernangomez (41) goes up to shoot as Dallas Mavericks' Maxi Kleber (42) and Trey Burke (3) defend in the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, on April 18, 2022, in Dallas. The Toronto Raptors have signed Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Tony Gutierrez