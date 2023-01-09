Pastrnak, Hughes, Dahlin named NHL's three stars of the week

Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak (88) is congratulated by teammates on the bench after his goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in San Jose, Calif. Pastrnak, New Jersey centre Jack Hughes and Buffalo defenceman Rasmus Dahlin have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Tony Avelar