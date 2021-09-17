Kane says he didn't know in 2010 about assault allegations

FILE- In this April 3, 2021, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates against the Nashville Predators during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Nashville, Tenn. Kane says he participated in the Blackhawks investigation into allegations that a then-assistant coach sexually assaulted two players in 2010 and did not know anything happened at the time. In his first public comments since the situation came to light, Kane called the allegations serious and added he was also unaware of homophobic bullying that ensued. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)