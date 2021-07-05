Canada's Shapovalov advances to Wimbledon quarterfinals with win over Bautista Agut

LONDON - Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the quarterfinals of Wimbledon with a 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 win over Roberto Bautista Agut on Monday.
Shapovalov, ranked 10th at the grass-court Grand Slam, fired 15 aces in the win over No. 8 Bautista Agut and broke the Spaniard seven times on 13 chances.
"(I) played some really high-level tennis today," Shapovalov said. "It's really, really tough to pick on many things.
"Obviously I got a little bit nervous in the third set. I think it's completely normal. I dealt with that really, really well. Other than that, I played really flawless."
Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., will next face 25th-seed Karen Khachanov of Russia. Both will be playing in Wimbledon's final eight for the first time.
The two have met once before, with Shapovalov defeating Khachanov 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 on hardcourt at the 2019 Davis Cup semifinals.
"Obviously I'm expecting a long and tough battle," Shapovalov said. "He's a great player, Karen. He's definitely proven himself time and time again that he's able to beat top guys and play really well."
Later Monday, Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime faced fourth seed Alexander Zverev of Germany in a fourth-round match.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5 , 2021.