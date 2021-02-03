Canadian international Jonathan David scores again for league-leading Lille

PARIS - Canadian international Jonathan David capped off the scoring with an 89th-minute goal Wednesday as Lille blanked Bordeaux 3-0 to remain atop the French league ahead of Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain.
French midfielder Jonathan Ikone made the goal, beating several defenders as he drove into the Bordeaux half before finding David with a pass. The 21-year-old from Ottawa gave the ball right back to him and turned towards goal. Ikone lobbed the ball to David, splitting the defence, and the Canadian cooly slotted it home for his fifth goal of the Ligue 1 season — and his third in his last four matches.
U.S. international Timothy Weah also scored for Lille (15-2-6). The 20-year-old Weah — son of Liberia president and ex-soccer star George Weah — made it 2-0 in the 65th following a fast counter-attack after a Bordeaux corner. It was Weah’s third league goal this season and first since Dec. 23 against Montpellier.
Turkish midfielder Yusuf Yazici opened the scoring in the 54th minute.
The standings remained unchanged as the top four sides all won, with Lille still two points ahead of Lyon and three clear of defending champion PSG in third spot.
A goal from Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta midway through the first half earned Lyon a 1-0 win at relegation battlers Dijon, while PSG beat last-place Nimes 3-0 at home but rode its luck at times as the visitors wasted chances.
Wingers Angel Di Maria, Pablo Sarabia netted in the first half while Kylian Mbappe added the third with his league-leading 15th goal midway through the second.
A brace from Mbappe's France teammate Wissam Ben Yedder gave fourth-place Monaco a 2-1 home win against Nice in the French Riviera derby, for a sixth straight victory and 22 points from the past 24.
Nimes looked comfortable until midfielder Lamine Fomba played a needless pass back from near halfway and the ball landed to Di Maria, who sprinted clear to score in the 17th minute.
Di Maria then set up Sarabia's close-range header in the 35th, but Fomba could have made amends for his mistake near the end of the half only to head at goalkeeper Sergio Rico from point-blank range.
After Nimes created problems for PSG's creaky defence after the break, Mbappe added the third with a fine curling shot from the left of the penalty area in the 67th.
Nimes could have scored again with a couple of late chances.
OTHER MATCHES
Marseille raced into a 2-0 lead at Lens, showing it could cope without suspended coach Andre Villas-Boas
Winger Florian Thauvin scored his 85th career goal for Marseille, while Arkadiusz Milik got his first since joining on loan from Italian side Napoli.
But Lens showed its resilient streak with second-half goals to earn a 2-2 draw against Marseille, which next hosts PSG on Sunday.
Meanwhile, 18th-place Lorient continued its fight against relegation by securing a 1-1 draw at fifth-place Rennes.
Winger Martin Terrier put Rennes ahead early on but substitute Quentin Boisgard equalized in the 82nd for Lorient, which beat PSG 3-2 last weekend and Dijon by the same score a few days earlier.
Also, Reims drew 0-0 with Angers 0; sixth-place Metz drew 1-1 with Montpellier, and Strasbourg drew 2-2 with Brest.
---
With files from The Associated Press