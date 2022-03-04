VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Whitecaps have signed striker Tosaint Ricketts to a new contract through 2022 with an option for 2023.
The Edmonton native is entering his 14th year as a professional.
He has scored 83 goals in 361 appearances at the club and international levels, including 17 in 61 appearances with the Canadian men’s national team.
Ricketts appeared in 14 Major League Soccer games for the Whitecaps last season and did not score.
He had five goals in 16 games for Vancouver in 2020.
Ricketts scored a career-high nine goals with Toronto FC in 2017.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2022.