Blue Jays GM says Springer could be ready to return for Dunedin opener

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) walks on the field during a team workout, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins says Springer is day-to-day with a strained left oblique muscle and could be available when Toronto plays its first game at its temporary home in Dunedin. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kathy Willens