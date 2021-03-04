TORONTO - Walter Gretzky, the father of hockey great Wayne Gretzky, has died. He was 82. Wayne Gretzky said in a statement Thursday night that his father battled Parkinson’s disease and other health issues the past few years. In his younger days, Walter Gretzky became a name himself, appearing with his famous son in commercials and emerging as a blue-collar symbol of a devoted hockey parent.
Walter Gretzky, father of NHL star Wayne Gretzky, dies at 82
Walter Gretzky, father of NHL star Wayne Gretzky, dies at 82
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Taxman cometh for Kaleden couple
- Fatality at Mt. Baldy Ski Resort
- Housing minister warns of tent city in Penticton
- The buck stops here
- If you are an Okanagan builder: NO VACANCY
- 'Big, fat lie:' Vassilaki, Eby clash over homeless shelter
- Emergency shelter told to move on
- Penticton tapped for B.C.-first pre-school program
- UPDATE: RCMP warn about protest planners about health rules
- Pathways out in the cold as IH repatriates counselling services
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 15
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 22
-
Mar 23
Latest News
- Father of the Great One dies and 'The Hardy Boys' series: In The News for March 5
- Hockey world paying tribute to the Great One's father, Walter Gretzky
- In pre-budget request, cities ask Liberals for $7 billion for rapid-housing program
- Decision on public health restrictions expected in three Ontario health regions
- Court to hear arguments on delay in Broncos lawsuit for proposed class action
- Judge to decide if pastor accused of violating public-health orders will receive bail