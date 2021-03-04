TORONTO - Walter Gretzky, the father of hockey great Wayne Gretzky, has died. He was 82. Wayne Gretzky said in a statement Thursday night that his father battled Parkinson’s disease and other health issues the past few years. In his younger days, Walter Gretzky became a name himself, appearing with his famous son in commercials and emerging as a blue-collar symbol of a devoted hockey parent.

